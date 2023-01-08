Is Sidharth Malhotra miffed at Kiara Advani after Varun Dhawan kissed her in viral video? Here is the truth

File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most adorable Bollywood couples, have been making headlines because of the rumours about their wedding. Meanwhile, a video of Kiara and Varun Dhawan circulated in which the latter can be seen kissing the actress on her cheeks.

As soon as this video went viral, a bizarre rumour started making headlines. There were reports of Sidharth getting angry with Kiara after Varun kissed her started doing rounds on social media. The report also stated that the duo had a fight. Now, a Bollywood Life source quashed these rumours and said that they respect each other’s profession.

Jab Aadmi shoot Karte Huwe Mood Main Aa Jata Hai Toh Kuch Aisa Ho Jata Hai. pic.twitter.com/3SzXU6M5WR — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) August 1, 2022

An inside close told Bollywood Life, “Sidharth and Kiara are extremely fond of each other and more than live they respect each other's profession and have mutual respect, and such baseless rumours are not only bad in taste, but it also hurts them as they have been working in the industry since so long and downs what their private life to be discussed more enough.”

Meanwhile, the two stars, who haven't officially confirmed their relationship yet, were recently spotted outside Manish Malhotra's residence, increasing the speculations on the upcoming big fat Bollywood wedding.

A source was quoted telling ETimes, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving the nation. While the Thank God star portrayed the Kargil hero, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.



