Is Shah Rukh Khan 'the last superstar'? Tanvi The Great's Anupam Kher says 'I think what he said...'

Anupam Kher's film, Tanvi The Great, was released in theatres today. While rigorously promoting the film for the past few days, Anupam Kher not only discussed the changing tides in Bollywood but also spoke about how superstars have shaped the industry over the years. Anupam Kher also spoke about his bond with actors, with special mention to Shah Rukh Khan, especially about the time when the King actor claimed himself to be the 'Last Superstar'.

Is Shah Rukh Khan the 'Last Superstar'? Anupam Kher answers

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam Kher spoke about the film industry at length and recalled the time when genuine relationships were what made Bollywood what it is. Anupam Kher was quoted as saying, "Humare rishte bane hai. Na humare pass vanity van hoti thi, na mobile, humare pass rishte hote thee (Our relationships were built genuinely. We didn’t have vanity vans or mobile phones. What we had were real bonds). Mere show pe Shah Rukh Khan ne bola tha ‘I am the last superstar’, and I think what he said was right. (Shah Rukh Khan had once said on my show, ‘I am the last superstar,’ and I believe he was absolutely right)."

Anupam Kher also complimented the successes of other superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, and claimed, "Their stardom is timeless."

About Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC, is the story of 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, an autistic woman who sets out to fulfill her late father’s dream of hoisting the Indian flag at Siachen, the world’s highest battleground. The film stars Shubhangi Dutt along with Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Iain Glen from Game of Thrones.

