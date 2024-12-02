Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa once again left fans speculating about their possible romance with their latest holiday pictures.

Of late, Sara Ali Khan has sparked dating rumours with model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa after pictures from their Kedarnath trip went viral. Once again, the rumoured couple has come under the spotlight for their holiday pictures. Recently, Sara took to her Instagram stories and offered a glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan. Similarly, Arjun also happened to share some pictures from the same location, adding fuel to their already circulating romance rumours.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sara posted a series of photos of herself enjoying the scenic beauty of Rajasthan. In one of the photos, she can be seen taking a camel ride, in another, she posed with a member of a hotel staff. Arjun, on the other hand, shared a mirror selfie from a gym in the hotel. Their posts were quick to attract attention considering the fact they had earlier been spotted together in a past holiday. Take a look at their posts here:

Earlier, Sara was accompanied by Arjun on her Kedarnath trip. She had dropped a set of pictures and videos on Instagram from her vacation. In the pictures, she was seen offering prayers at the temple. Arjun also shared similar pictures from his spiritual sojourn on the same day. One of the Reddit users also shared a picture wherein the rumoured couple sought blessings together at the shrine. Sara wore a red pullover and white pants, and Arjun donned a dark-hued jacket and brown trousers. The viral pictures left fans speculating that something must be brewing between them.

Meanwhile, Sara was previously rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, although the duo never officially confirmed the relationship. Before this, Sara was linked with actor Veer Pahariya. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will next be seen in Metro In Dino.