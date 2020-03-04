Is Sanjay Dutt a part of Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar starrer 'Prithviraj'?

Akshay Kumar has kickstarted the promotions of Sooryavanshi and he is also simultaneously shooting for his forthcoming period drama, Prithviraj. The movie also stars former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar who is making her Bollywood debut. Prithviraj is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and the makers have made an addition to the project now. Yes, we are talking about Sanjay Dutt and as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, he has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Prithviraj.

The tabloid hasn't revealed what role is it and if it turns out to be true, this will be Dutt's second outing in a Yash Raj Films after Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera. As per reports, both Akshay and Sanjay are having a great time on the sets. Moreover, it's being said that Khiladi has been teasing Dutt as the latter is not a 'morning person' like Akshay. This has reportedly led to Baba tending to lose the lines from the script.

A few days back, Gulshan Grover took to his Instagram page and shared a candid clicked of Sanjay and Akshay with him. He captioned the photo stating, "Sharing photo when brother @duttsanjay visited sets of #Sooryavanshi to meet @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @katrinakaif".

Meanwhile, both Sanjay and Akshay have shared screen space before in Amaanat, Blue and Desi Boyz where Dutt had an extended cameo.

Talking about Prithviraj, the film is directed by Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi and is slated to release during Diwali weekend this year.