Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas' Spirit being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Nayanthara's film? Makers break silence

The makers of Spirit have clarifified that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer will hit theatres on March 5 next year and is not getting postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Nayanthara-led Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film SVC63, which has locked Eid 2027 as its release date.

Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is one of the most awaited Indian films. The cop action drama also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Desai in the leading roles. It brings together producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga following the historic success of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol-starrer Animal in 2023. The makers had announced the release date of Spirit as March 5, 2027 in January this year. However, latest reports suggested that the Prabhas-starrer is being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Nayanthara-starrer Dil Raju, Vamshi Paidipally film, which has locked Eid 2027 as its release date. Now, the Spirit makers have officially clarified that their film is not getting postponed.

Reports of Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit getting postponed

After it was announced that Salman Khan, Nayanthara-starrer action drama with Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled SVC63 as it is the 63rd film produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, will release on Eid next year, a Mid-Dat report stated that Spirit is being postponed to December 1, 2027, the same release date when Animal hit theatres in 2023. A source was quoted telling the portal, "Salman locked Eid 2027, which will fall in early March, for his next with Nayanthara. Once that date was taken, it didn’t make sense for Spirit to arrive in the same window. Vanga's films rely heavily on sustained buzz and clean runs. So, the delay is a calculated move, not due to production issue. Vanga wants enough room for editing, background score, and readying it in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages. The latest move shows that big-ticket offerings are increasingly averting clashes unless unavoidable."

Spirit is NOT getting postponed

Maintaining that Spirit will stick to its release date, the makers made an announcement on Wednesday, that read, "Amid ongoing speculation around the release timeline of SPIRIT, the makers would like to officially clarify that the film is very much on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on 5th March 2027, as previously announced. Mounted on a massive scale and progressing as planned, SPIRIT continues to shape up as one of the most anticipated cinematic events on the horizon."

Spirit to release in 8 languages

The much-awaited film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, and is a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers are planning to release the Prabhas-starrer in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

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