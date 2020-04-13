Is Salman Khan reading script of third 'Tiger' film during coronavirus lockdown?

Salman Khan is living at his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown where he is spending time with his family and animals too. The superstar has been sharing videos of horseriding and petting his favourite while feeding grass and also kissing him. He calls the horse as his 'love' and it's too cute to miss. Before the lockdown was announced, Salman was shooting for his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Mumbai.

Now as per reports in The Times of India, the climax sequence is only left to shoot which will be completed after everything gets back to normal. The film was all set to release during the Eid weekend. The news portal also reported that Salman is watching the footage from Radhe during his free time in lockdown. He is also working as the superstar is reading scripts for his forthcoming films. As per reports, Salman is looking at the script of the third instalment of Tiger franchise as well.

The reports also suggest that the Dabangg star has asked the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to rework on the script as he is not entirely happy with it. The film starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead was set to be his next release after Radhe. We have to wait and watch if thee film gets delayed or not.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe, the film has Disha Patani paired opposite Salman and Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and it's their third outing after Wanted and Dabangg 3.