Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen this Eid with Sikandar, an action-packed film promising a powerful narrative. Amidst the recent trend of remakes in Bollywood, speculation arose that Sikandar might follow suit. However, director AR Murugadoss has clarified that his film is entirely original, offering a fresh experience from start to finish.



AR Murugadoss reveals if Sikandar is a remake?

Ever since Sikandar's trailer was unveiled, it has been creating waves with its high-octane action, powerful performances, and grand scale. Murugadoss, who is known for his unique cinematic experience, recently emphasised that the upcoming film boasts an entirely original story, not a remake of any film. This is a completely original story. Every scene, every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film,” he said in a statement.

Sikandar's unique aspect

Further, Murugadoss revealed a significant part of the film. “An essential part of the film's originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene,” he added.

According to reports, the rights for Sikandar's digital, satellite, and music have been sold for approximately Rs 165 crore. This figure may increase based on the film's box office performance. Specifically, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for Rs 85 crore, with the potential to rise to Rs 100 crore if the movie earns Rs 350 crore.

Meanwhile, Sikandar is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi and Kajal Aggarwal.