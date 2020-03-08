Is Richa Chadha flaunting her engagement ring given by beau Ali Fazal?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of April month this year. The couple has been dating for about five years now and Ali popped the question to Richa while holidaying in the Maldives. Recently, the Panga actor had taken to her Instagram story and shared a Boomerang video flaunting a beautiful diamond ring hinting it as her engagement ring. Although the story is no more, her recent photos show the same ring.

On Saturday, Richa had posted a series of photos on her Instagram page looking gorgeous in a blue outfit. The talented actor wore a one-shoulder electric blue gown with a thigh-high slit. She teamed it up with transparent strappy heels. But what caught our attention was the three-diamond ring which looks perfect on her finger.

Richa captioned the post stating, "About Last Night #OOTN #AwardsNight #RichaChadha #AwardedChadha".

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali's official spokesperson had released a statement regarding their marriage. It read as "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per the process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated."

The much-in-love couple is also likely to host a grand reception in Mumbai.