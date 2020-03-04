Is Randeep Hooda set to take relationship with rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram to next level?

Back in 2016, there were rumours about Randeep Hooda dating model Lin Laishram. Now after being together for almost four years, the rumoured couple is set to take their relationship to the next level. As per reports in Spotboye, Randeep is all set to take Lin to meet his parents in Haryana to discuss their impending wedding. The couple has been inseparable since the time they started dating and has even made several public appearances together.

Before meeting the parents' session, Randeep had introduced Lin to his sister Anjali Hooda too. For the uninitiated, Lin is a Manipuri model and is also a former national level archer. She has also been a part of a couple of movies namely Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut starrer Rangoon. Currently, Lin is an important part of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's theatre company named Motley.

Meanwhile, before Lin, Randeep was in a steady relationship with Sushmita Sen. However, they parted ways eventually.

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial titled Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film, however, failed to make an impressive mark on the masses as well as the box office.

Now, Hooda is all set to make his digital as well as Hollywood debut with Netflix original film titled Extraction. In the film directed by one of the Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth plays the leading role. Randeep's first look was unveiled a few days ago.