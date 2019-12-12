Is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' going 'Jagga Jasoos' way?

A lot has been reported about the release date of Brahmastra. The fantasy drama flick starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was initially set to release during Independence Day 2019, then it was pushed to Christmas this year. However, a few months back, Ayan Mukerji had announced that he is likely to release Brahmastra during Summer 2020 as the work on VFX is pending and needs to be pitch-perfect.

Now as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra will not be hitting the screens in Summer 2020. Talking about it, a source told the entertainment portal, "A major chunk of VFX is still pending which includes the stuff shot with Shah Rukh Khan at a studio in Mumbai, and the plot that unfolds in Manali and Varanasi. The company working on the visual effects has conveyed to the producers that they won’t be able to get the film ready by Summer due to complexities in the visual effects, which has come across as a shock to everyone working on the film."

While another source told the Free Press Journal that Brahmastra might hit the screens during Diwali 2020 or Christmas 2020. The source shared, "Brahmastra is an ambitious project for Ayan. He doesn't wish anything to go wrong with this. So even though a major portion of the film has been shot, the crew will take some time to finish the post-production."

The source added, "It has heavy VFX work so there is not a possibility that they will be able to finish the rest of the shoot and post-production by mid next year. So they are looking for another release date around the end of the year and the festival date of Diwali was booked by them long ago for Shashank Khaitan's film Ranbhoomi but since that film is not happening, they might look to get this date."