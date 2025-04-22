On Tuesday, two conflicting reports about Love & War came in with one stating that it might get postponed, while other claiming that the film is on track for its scheduled release on March 20, 2026. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases. The film was announced in January 2024 with its release date as Christmas 2025. However, it was pushed ahead and its new release date was announced as March 20, 2026 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr next year. On Tuesday, April 22, two conflicting reports came in with one stating that Love & War might get postponed, while other claiming that the film is on track for its scheduled release in March 2026.

A source was quoted telling The Hollywood Reporter India, "The current shooting timeline of Love & War involves a mega war sequence, which Bhansali will mount on a huge scale. But that will only be shot in November. After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March. So the film might get pushed."

Another independent source refuted this report and told Zoom, "Love & War is on schedule, and the film is progressing as planned. There have been no discussions about a possible delay at the production end, so speculation of this nature is entirely baseless." We would have to wait for an official announcement from the production banner Bhansali Productions to know the exact status about the film's release date.

The period drama is the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years since the actor's debut film Saawariya in 2007. Love & War is also the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Bhansali after the 2022 crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is Vicky Kaushal's first film with the multiple National Award-winning filmmaker. Love & War will also be the second film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after the 2022 fantasy action adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

