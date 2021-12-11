Is Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fake? Tweet exposing him goes VIRAL

Since Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh was introduced to the 'Bigg Boss' house, there have been various rumours about whether or not he is Rakhi's real husband. While numerous viewers have expressed their doubts, some viral pictures are now capturing the public's attention. It all began when a man named Ritesh Singh took to Twitter to claim to be the 'real Ritesh.' The individual also apologised to Bigg Boss viewers and stated that he has been 'exposed.'

“Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don’t spread hate for me. I am a simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans (sic) I am exposed (sic),” the Tweet read.

Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don't spread hate for me . I am simple guy .@BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u.

Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans

I am exposed pic.twitter.com/8m9fOPTQvo — (@IamRealRitesh) December 10, 2021

India.com stumbled upon Rakhi's old Twitter in which she exhibited her husband's tweet. However, the Twitter handle does not appear to be the same as the one that has sparked curiosity.

This Tweet has piqued the interest of fans who want to know if the person posing as Ritesh inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house is real. This, however, raises a lot of questions from 'is he the real Ritesh?' to 'Why Rakhi chose to get a fake husband'.