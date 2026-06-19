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Is Pritam retiring from commercial music? Composer's post fuels speculation

Pritam's emotional birthday note about wanting to "live life differently" has sparked retirement rumours, although the composer has made no official announcement.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 02:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Is Pritam retiring from commercial music? Composer's post fuels speculation
Image credit: Instagram
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Music composer Pritam Chakraborty left fans surprised after sharing a heartfelt and cryptic message on his birthday, hinting at a major change in the way he wants to live his life.

The composer, whose music has shaped Bollywood's soundtrack for more than two decades, suggested that he wants to step away from the constant rush of mainstream success and focus on experiences he may have missed along the way.

Taking to social media on his birthday, Pritam wrote: "Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I've missed. I've Always Been Curious About The Roads Unexplored'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pritam (@ipritamofficial)

Pritam reflected on the journey he has had in the music industry while hinting that he now wishes to embrace a different pace of life. "Mainstream is a great ride. But I've always been more curious about the roads unexplored," he added

The post quickly went viral, with many fans wondering whether the composer was preparing to retire from the industry.

His Earlier Conversations About Retirement

The birthday message also brought renewed attention to an earlier interview with SCREEN, in which Pritam had spoken about retirement and singer Arijit Singh. Recalling one of their conversations, Pritam had said: "I've told Arijit a few times about retirement. Everyone has been to his hometown, Jiaganj, except me. He'd laugh and tell me, 'You wouldn't come.' I told him, 'No, I'm retiring. Once I make the announcement, I'll come to you and we'll go to Tarapith together.'"

He had further revealed that Arijit had been hearing these retirement plans from him for nearly a year.

Is Pritam Retiring?

Despite the speculation, the composer has not officially announced his retirement from music. Many fans believe that Pritam's message was less about quitting the industry and more about finding a healthier balance between work and personal life after years of professional commitments.

For now, the celebrated composer appears to be choosing reflection over haste, leaving fans curious about what the next chapter of his life and career will look like.

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