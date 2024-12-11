The source close to Malaika set the record straight on her dating rumours with Rahul Vijay.

Malaika Arora grabbed attention when she posed with a mystery guy after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Social media buzzed with speculations that the actress has moved on in life with the new guy, who turned out to be Rahul Vijay. However, the actress is still single as per the latest report.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl recently attended a concert by Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Mumbai, where she sparked dating rumours with Rahul Vijay. However, sources close to the actress have clarified that she is not romantically involved with Rahul. "Rahul Vijay is actually the stylist for Malaika's son, Arhaan, and is simply a friend. The dating rumours are baseless and absurd," the source told Hindustan Times.

Who is Rahul Vijay?

He is a prominent fashion stylist who has collaborated with several high-profile Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Athiya Shetty, and Vedang Raina. He has also served as a fashion editor for esteemed publications such as GQ India, Harper's Bazaar India, and Elle.

When Arjun Kapoor Confirmed Breakup with Malaika Arora

Earlier this year, the Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor publicly acknowledged his breakup with Malaika. During the promotion of his film Singham Again, he said, "Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo" ("No, I'm single now, relax"),” when the crowd inquired about Malaika's well-being in Marathi.

Malaika Arora set AP Dhillon’s concert on fire

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon had a starstruck moment when he invited Malaika on stage to perform his hit song "With You." Dhillon confessed that Malaika was his childhood crush, making the encounter even more special. The singer shared a heartwarming video with Malaika on Instagram, captioning it "Pehle pyaar di pehli kahaani" (First love, first story). Meanwhile, Malaika was recently seen in Call Me Bae in a special appearance.