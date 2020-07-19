Is Mahesh Bhatt's 'I don't want world to recall me as holy man' tweet hinted towards Kangana Ranaut?

Mahesh Bhatt has written a note on how he does not want people to remember him as a holy man on Twitter hours after he trended on the micro-blogging site. Bhatt was once again in news after Kangana Ranaut made claims related to the filmmaker.

He shared a cryptic tweet, which appears to be hinted towards Kangana after the actress made bold statements in a recent interview. "I don’t want posterity to remember ME at all.I don’t want the world to recall me as a holy man.U do everything to be remembered .U want airports,stamps, monuments in ur name.U do everything to just continue.Permanence is just not possible.The quest for permanence is man's tragedy," wrote Mahesh Bhatt.

Here's the tweet:

While talking about Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana had said that Mahesh Bhatt is best friends with Javed Akhtar who can get almost anything he wants in Mumbai. She called the filmmaker and lyricist 'blood thristy vultures', while hinting that they run a mafia in Bollywood.

Mahesh Bhatt's name has been dragged constantly post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Videos and images of Mahesh Bhatt with his 'Jalebi' actor Rhea Chakraborty was circulated over the internet, while the users gave Bhatt a lot of tags.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The investigation in his case is still ongoing. Soon after the tragedy, Kangana shared a video in which she accused Karan Johar of running a movie mafia. The actress had also questioned how Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt received best female actor award for 'Gully Boy', while Sushant's movie 'Chhichhore' did not win a single award.