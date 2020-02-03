Is Katrina Kaif new brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat? Akshay Kumar has the answer!

Ever since fans got confirmation that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif would be paired opposite each other in Sooryavanshi, a film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, audiences have been excited to see their favourite pair reunite onscreen. Both Akshay and Katrina had also recently announced that they have already wrapped up the shoot of their film, however, just like the fans, it seems like Akshay too has been bitten by the nostalgia bug as he shared a behind the scene video from the set today featuring his leading lady Katrina.

Taking to his social media account, Akshay shared a video of Katrina sweeping the floor on the sets of Sooryavanshi. While posting the video Akshay also called Katrina the newest brand ambassador of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative Swachh Bharat. He captioned the video saying, " Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi. @katrinakaif #BTS."

Watch the video here.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit's cop universe that began in 2011 when he released Singham starring Ajay Devgn. After that, Singham 2 was released in 2014 and the recent was Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba in 2018. Apart from Katrina and Akshay, it was recently announced that Jackie Shroff too would be a part of the film and it would also feature a cameo by both Ajay and Ranveer. Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 27 and will be Akshay's first release of 2020 who is fresh off the tremendous success of Good Newwz.