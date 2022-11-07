Is Kartik Aaryan dating Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina? Frequent spotting catches eyeballs

Credit: Kartik Aaryan-Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Bollywood star Katrik Aaryan is one of the most eligible bachelors in India, he is a dream boy for many. However, this report may break your hearts as the actor is in news for his dating rumours.

Yes! As per the Pinkvilla report, Kartik and Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan are meeting each other too often these days. As per their source, Kartik often chills with Pashmina at her home when he is free and vice versa. He further mentioned that Kartik drove Pashmina in his new McLaren.

For the unversed, Pashmina Roshan will soon be making her acting debut with the Ishq Vishk Rebound. Meanwhile, Kartik recently impressed us with his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film managed to perform well at the box office despite the #BoycottBollywood trend.

Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in his upcoming film Freddy which will be released on December 2, 2022. On Monday, the makers of the film released the teaser of the romantic thriller Freddy. The film directed by Shashanka Ghosh is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Played by Kartik Aaryan) and Kainaaz (Played by Alaya F).

Kartik Aaryan shedding light on the preparation for the role, said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. The film will reach millions of viewers to watch it at their convenience with Disney+ Hotstar. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience's reaction for the film”