Is Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra based on 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case? Meghna Gulzar reveals truth

The 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case involved a 27-year-old veterinary doctor who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered near Shamshabad on November 27, 2019. The four accused were arrested on November 29, but on December 6, they were shot dead by Telangana Police in an alleged encounter.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra unfolds in the aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage while setting a series of events and two investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena and Prithviraj, navigate the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong.

It was initially reported that Daayra is inspired from 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case but Meghna Gulzar has said the film is an amalgamation of several real cases from across the country. "Daayra is not based in a particular city, which is from South India or North India, it's completely region neutral. The characters are region neutral, because this is not the success or the failure of a particular police force of a particular state," the director told PTI.

She, however, admitted that adapting real incidents into fiction isn’t easy and requires a careful balance between cinematic storytelling and a sense of responsibility. "The cinematic liberty that we have taken is maybe a bit from here, a bit from there. But we've never ever 'tadkaoed' (spiced it up) it or fictionalised it to creative liberty extent. For example, my criminal's motivation could be the motivation of criminals from three different cases, and not just one. My public reaction or the reaction of law enforcement could be from two different cases and not just one. But is it fictional? Did I create that reaction? No, that’s the difference", Meghna added.

What was the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case?

The 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case involved a 27-year-old veterinary doctor who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered near Shamshabad on November 27, 2019. Police said four men had deflated her scooter tyre, offered help and subsequently attacked her. Her charred body was found the following day. The four accused were arrested on November 29, but on December 6, they were shot dead by Telangana Police in an alleged encounter while police claimed they tried to escape.

Daayra vs Vibe box office clash

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra will release in cinemas on September 18. It will clash at the box office with the spy comedy Vibe, which is headlined and helmed by Kunal Kemmu in his second directorial after the 2024 crime comedy Madgaon Express. Vibe also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in her debut role.

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