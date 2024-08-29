Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan's old statement revealing if she should be fine with Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha working together again in films.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have been one of the most successful and loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. They have set the screen on fire several times with their chemistry. However, after Silsila they never worked together again. Now, Jaya Bachchan's old statement revealing if she would mind Amitabh Bachchan working with Rekha again is going viral.

In an interview with People magazine, as quoted by Rediff in 2008, when Jaya Bachchan was asked if would she mind if Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked together again. The actress replied, “No, why should I mind? But I feel it will be more like a sensation than actual work. And that’s a pity because one will miss the opportunity of seeing them together. Both of them probably realise it will go beyond work.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked in several memorable films like Namak Haraam, Do Anjane, Khoon Pasina, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr Natwarlal, and Suhaag. However, one of their most memorable film to date remains Silsila which also featured Jaya Bachchan. Since then the duo have not worked together and the reason for the same is said to be their rumoured relationship which became the talk of the town. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 51 years now. The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple welcomed two kids, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently impressed everyone with his performance as Ashwatthama in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The film became a huge success at the box office, broke several records, and collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. While Jaya Bachchan left films and is now a politician, Rekha has been away from films for long, however, is often seen attending Bollywood parties and award events.

