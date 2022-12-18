Is Janhvi Kapoor dating Shikhar Pahariya again? Viral video sparks rumours

Pallav Palival/Instagram

Yes, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were seen together. On Saturday, they both went to an event in Delhi. In the video, the rumoured couple was smiling. Fans questioned whether they are dating one other after their videos and photos appeared online. A paparazzo account posted video of Janhvi and Shikhar from the event on Instagram.

Janhvi chose a beige strapless dress for the video. She added a matching overcoat as an accessory and wore heels. Her hair was left loose. Shikhar was sporting a shiny jacket. In the video, they were both heard conversing with someone. While talking, Janhvi kept a smile on her face, while Shikhar occasionally giggled.

Check out the video here:

Janhvi shared Instagram images of herself on Saturday wearing only black. At the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022, she donned a black gown.

Shikhar and Janhvi recently spent time on vacation in the Maldives. Janhvi shared a number of photos from her time on the beach, in the sun, and beneath the moon while she was in the Maldives. It was reported that she was with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde, has a grandson named Shikhar Pahariya. He allegedly dated Janhvi Kapoor in the past, but the two eventually broke up. Their rumoured relationship was almost confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show, Koffee With Karan 7.

The following time, Janhvi will appear with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The movie is scheduled to be out in 2023. Additionally, she is working on Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. In the film, she will play a cricket player.