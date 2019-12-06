Is it real or reel? Ajay Devgn and Kajol's new still from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will confuse you

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have reunited on the big screen after a decade for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the film, the real-life couple plays the role of Tanaji Malusare and Savitribai Malusare respectively. Going by trailer, fans loved to see Ajay and Kajol together and their chemistry is truly palpable. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Udaybhan.

A while back, Kajol took to her Instagram page and shared a still from Tanhaji. In the photo, the talented actor is seen posing with Ajay in their look from the film. Ajay is seen in a white angrakha and golden sleeveless jacket with a turban. While Kajol wore a red and blue kasta saree.

Kajol captioned the photo stating, "In character or not?? Guess #TanhajiMarathiTrailer on 10th December. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior"

Check it out below:

Earlier talking about working with Kajol on the sets, Ajay said, "I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate."

He spoke about the film saying, "Apart from being my 100th film, it’s a special film because when you a play a historical character like Tanhaji, who has been such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor. It is important to see you don’t portray such characters in the wrong manner."

The film is directed by debutant Om Raut and also has Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.