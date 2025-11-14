Is everything well between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja? She found out reason behind his hospitalisation only after...

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Sunita Ahuja shared that she found out the reason behind Govinda's hospitalisation only after watching his interview outside the hospital.

Govinda fainted at his home last night earlier this week and was rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. After a few hours, he was discharged. After coming out of the hospital, he spoke to the media and revealed that he fainted after doing excessive physical activity at his home. His wife Sunita was out of town during this entire incident.

Now, in her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Sunita shared that she found out the reason behind her husband's hospitalisation only after watching his interview outside the hospital. When one of the netizens asked her about Govinda's health, she answered, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted. I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. But he’s doing well now. Don’t worry."

This is the second time the actor had to be rushed to the hospital in the last two years. In October 2024, Govinda was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.

Govinda and his wife Sunita have been grabbing headlines this year after multiple reports about their divorce. However, the couple debunked their separation rumours after making a few public appearances together. The couple tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, and are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

