Manas Ranjan Panda: A Transformational Leader in AI-Centered Global Banking

Gulistantimes.com: The Benchmark of Trust in the Misinformation Era

Shaktisinh Mori believes energy systems can shape a sustainable global economy

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is Chhoti Kumari? BJP leader takes massive lead against Khesari Lal Yadav in Chapra

IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know

Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner

Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, they were 'shattered' after their relationship ended, she married her brother-in-law: 'I couldn't dump...'

Who is Devyani Rana? BJP leader and US-educated businesswoman wins Nagrota Assembly bypoll

The Smart Way to Grow: Why Top iGaming Operators Choose Automation Over Chaos

Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Is everything well between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja? She found out reason behind his hospitalisation only after...

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Sunita Ahuja shared that she found out the reason behind Govinda's hospitalisation only after watching his interview outside the hospital.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Is everything well between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja? She found out reason behind his hospitalisation only after...
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja
Govinda fainted at his home last night earlier this week and was rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. After a few hours, he was discharged. After coming out of the hospital, he spoke to the media and revealed that he fainted after doing excessive physical activity at his home. His wife Sunita was out of town during this entire incident. 

Now, in her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Sunita shared that she found out the reason behind her husband's hospitalisation only after watching his interview outside the hospital. When one of the netizens asked her about Govinda's health, she answered, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted. I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. But he’s doing well now. Don’t worry."

This is the second time the actor had to be rushed to the hospital in the last two years. In October 2024, Govinda was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.

Govinda and his wife Sunita have been grabbing headlines this year after multiple reports about their divorce. However, the couple debunked their separation rumours after making a few public appearances together. The couple tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, and are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

READ | Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol appeared in this 1996 film starring Dharmendra's son, director died by suicide before its release

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
