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Is Diljit Dosanjh's new song Devil based on CJP-led student protests? Fans decode references in music video - Watch

Is Diljit Dosanjh's new song Devil based on CJP-led student protests?

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Is Diljit Dosanjh's new song Devil based on CJP-led student protests? Fans decode references in music video - Watch

Diljit Dosanjh's Devil music video has sparked speculation over references to the CJP-led student protests. Featuring protest imagery, police clashes and "Our Future, Our Fight" placards, the video ends with "I'm an Artist Bro," echoing his earlier viral remark.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

Is Diljit Dosanjh's new song Devil based on CJP-led student protests? Fans decode references in music video - Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Devil video
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Diljit Dosanjh has once again got the internet talking. The singer has released the music video for his latest track Devil, and its striking protest imagery has prompted fans to speculate whether the song is inspired by the CJP-led student protests in July. Part of Diljit's EP I'm an Artist Bro, Devil does not directly mention any protest or organisation. However, the music video features a massive gathering of protesters, clashes with police and placards carrying messages such as "Save Our Future" and "Our Future, Our Fight." These visuals, coupled with Diljit's earlier comments surrounding the protests, have led viewers to connect the song with the NEET agitation.

The video opens with Diljit standing at the forefront of a large protest, with scores of people gathered behind him. The situation soon escalates as protesters clash with a heavy police presence. Towards the end, the video takes an emotional turn. A little girl is seen walking towards the police while holding a white rose. She eventually stands in front of Diljit, before a police officer approaches and hugs her. The sequence is followed by the message, "Don’t try this at home", before the video ends with the statement, "I'm an Artist Bro." 

The closing line has caught particular attention because of Diljit's earlier response to questions surrounding the CJP-led student protest. At the time, he had said, "I am an artist, bro. I'm not a politician." The remark became a talking point on social media and was subsequently associated with the singer. Now, the phrase has made its way into Devil, leading fans to wonder if the song is Diljit’s artistic response to the controversy.

Fans have been quick to decode the visuals. One wrote, "Peak detailing video!!!!!! Student protest, Our Future Our Fight", while another commented, "Bro's indirectly taunting Indian forces came at the students protest to use lethal force on students. He is a legendary artist." Another viewer wrote, "Bhai mujhe ye song sunke mujhe Jantar Mantar protest ki yaad aagyi, wahan bahut bura hua tha students ke saath."

Devil is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, with music by Intense and lyrics by Hizzy. It is one of seven tracks on his latest EP I'm an Artist Bro, which also features Fizawan, Love Like This, Gustakhi, Waliyan, Sweet Ting and Lambo. While Diljit has not explicitly confirmed the inspiration behind Devil, its protest-heavy visuals and the return of "I'm an Artist Bro" have certainly given fans plenty to decode.

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