Is Deepika Padukone part of Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'? Actress responds

Deepika Padukone has been linked to Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie 'Krrish 4'. The actress was asked about the same during a recent interview and she happened to respond in a rather amusing manner.

On being asked about the same, Deepika told Hindustan Times, "That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him."

Deepika had attended a party with Hrithik Roshan. She shared a video of her eating the cake which Hrithik fed her. On being asked about the video, later on, Deepika had stated that she deliberately posted the video so the casting directors would get a wake-up call and cast them together in a movie.

'Krrish 4' is part of the famous superhero franchise directed by Rakesh Roshan. While Preity Zinta was part of 'Koi Mil Gaya', Priyanka Chopra was part of 'Krrish 2'. Kangana Ranaut was an addition in 'Krrish 3', but the lead actress for 'Krrish 4' is yet to be announced.