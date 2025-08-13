Is Badshah's USA tour sponsored by Pakistani company? FWICE seeks clarification from rapper: 'Even after Pahalgam...'

Twitter
Badshah's team hasn't issued a statement yet, but the rapper's decision to perform in the concert has sparked controversy among fans and critics. FWICE expects the rapper to uphold national sentiments and directives, and a prompt response is requested to determine further action.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 11:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Badshah/Instagram

Badshah is facing heat from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his upcoming concert in Dallas, Texas. The FWICE has written a letter to the rapper seeking clarification on his association with 3Sixty Shows, a Pakistani company sponsoring his Dallas concert, which is part of Badshah's Un-Finished Tour in USA, at the Curtis Culwell Centre on September 19, 2025.

FWICE said that Badshah's collaboration with a Pakistani company goes against national sentiment and directives issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India. The letter highlighted ongoing terrorism and hostile activities directed against India from across the border, including the recent brutal massacre of innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam.

"As you are aware, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), in alignment with the directives issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, has clearly instructed all artists, performers, and technicians in the lndian entertainment industry to refrain from engaging in any professional collaborations or performances with Pakistani nationals or organizations connected to Pakistan. These measures are in place considering the continuing acts of terrorism and hostile activities directed against lndia from across the border," read the letter.

Speaking to ANI on the same, FWICE president BN Tiwari said, "It seems as if India does not have any promoters. They're promoting Pakistanis because they receive money through illicit or improper channels, and their work is done in a wrong way. Indian artists should discuss the country's interests. The country means nothing to them. They should get the show, irrespective of who does it. There is a sentiment. Even after Pahalgam, there is no peace. There is a threat of a nuclear bomb. It is very difficult to work with such countries and their people. We are going to Delhi this month. Given that the Parliament's monsoon session is ongoing, we are considering meeting with the ministers. We want to meet as many people as possible. We want to make them aware."

Ashok Dubey, FWICE, General Secretary, referred to a strong letter written to actor Kartik Aaryan, asking him to "withdraw" from a reported Independence Day event in Houston, USA. The film body raised concerns that the show is reportedly hosted by a Pakistani-owned entity and stated that participating in it would go against national interests, especially following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. 

FWICE has been strict about collaborations with Pakistani nationals, previously warning actor Kartik Aaryan and condemning Diljit Dosanjh and makers of Sardaarji 3 for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. They even demanded the cancellation of passports and a permanent bar on availing Indian citizenship privileges for those involved.

"When the Kartik Aaryan issue happened, I told the government that we are an organisation. We are doing our duty. People should think about the country. We can fight to a certain extent. If a person does not listen, we can do non-cooperation. Even after we have taken non-cooperative action, our producers still do not understand. Our people do not understand. That is why we are going to Delhi on the 18th. We are asking for time from Ashwini Vaishnaw(Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology. If this continues, every artist will perform abroad with Pakistani organisers," shared Dubey.

Badshah's team hasn't issued a statement yet, but the rapper's decision to perform in the concert has sparked controversy among fans and critics. FWICE expects Badshah to uphold national sentiments and directives, and a prompt response is requested to determine further action. "In light of this, we request your immediate clarification regarding your association with this event and the said organizers. We trust that as a respected Indian artist, you will uphold the sentiments of the nation and the directives issued by FWICE and the Government of India. Your prompt response will be appreciated so that we may take the necessary steps in accordance with our regulations. Thanking you," the letter concluded.
 
