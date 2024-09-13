Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

As per reports, Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra is an adaptation of her own father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Gumrah, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi. Both Jigra and Gumrah are produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt surprised the audiences with her action avatar in Jigra teaser released a few days ago. In the upcoming action drama film, the actress' character is seen going to extreme lengths to break her brother, played by Vedang Raina of The Archies fame, from a prison in a foreign nation. Jigra is produced by Alia herself under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Now, as per reports, the action thriller is inspired from the 1993 film Gumrah, which was directed by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Karan's father Yash Johar under the same banner Dharma. Gumrah had Sanjay Dutt rescuing Sridevi from the prison in Honk Kong.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Jigra is an adaptation of the 1993 film Gumrah. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi and Rahul Roy and was the story of a man who went to insane lengths to save his lover, who was imprisoned in a foreign country. Jigra makers decided to remake Gumrah but with certain modifications. Two of the biggest changes they have made from the story of the original is that here it’s the girl who’s saving the boy. Also, instead of them being lovers, they are siblings."

"Securing the rights of Gumrah wasn’t a problem. After all, it was produced by Dharma Productions, who have also produced Jigra. The scenario reminds one of Dharma Productions’ Agneepath (1990) which was remade by Karan Johar in 2012 with Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles", the source further added.

Directed by Vasan Bala of Monica O My Darling and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota-fame, Jigra is set to release in cinemas on October 11. It will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz- starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.