Is Alia Bhatt's role in Tumbbad 2 connected to Hastar? Sohum Shah drops major hint as first film marks 8 years

Alia Bhatt shared a Hastar eye mask on Tumbbad's eighth anniversary, prompting Sohum Shah to write, "Looks like Hastar has a new favourite." Alia and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will join Sohum in Tumbbad 2, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

Eight years after its release, Tumbbad continues to enjoy a strong cult following. The folklore horror film witnessed renewed success when it returned to theatres in 2024, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian re-releases. Now, with Tumbbad 2 set to bring its dark, mythical world back to the big screen, anticipation is building around the sequel. Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are among the notable additions to Tumbbad 2, which will expand the universe established by the original film. Alia's association with the franchise has now sparked fresh curiosity about her character and a possible connection to Hastar, the terrifying deity at the heart of the story.

Alia Bhatt and Hastar connection in Tumbbad 2

On the film's eighth anniversary, Alia took to Instagram to share a story featuring the iconic Hastar eye mask. Wishing the team on the milestone, the actress wrote, "Happy 8 years to the entire #Tumbbad team," while tagging Sohum Shah, director Adesh Prasad and the official film account. Sohum, who played the lead role in the original film, responded to Alia's post with a playful message. Sharing her picture on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Looks like Hastar has a new favourite! Thank you @aliaabhatt." His reference to Hastar's "new favourite" has fuelled speculation about whether Alia's character in Tumbbad 2 will have a deeper connection to the deity. While Sohum's remark does not reveal any plot details, it has given fans another reason to speculate about the direction the sequel could take. The original Tumbbad earned acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling, unsettling mythology and distinctive visual style.





Tumbbad 2 cast and release date

With Sohum returning to expand the franchise alongside director Adesh Prasad, the sequel is expected to build on the folklore fantasy’s established world. Carrying the ominous tagline "Pralay Aayega", Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 3, 2027. With Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining Sohum Shah in the franchise, audiences will be watching closely for further details about their characters and the mysteries surrounding Hastar.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn film becomes his first movie to earn Rs 100 crore overseas