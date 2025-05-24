Alia Bhatt's dazzling looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 has left netizens speculating that she might be pregnant again and expecting her second child with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year as she served major fashion goals in her two stunning looks in the French city. For her red carpet debut, the actress wore a floral, pastel-coloured Schiaparelli gown and for the L'Oréal Paris' Lights on Women's Worth, she opted for a blue bejewelled Armani Privé gown. As netizens dissected her dazzling looks at the Cannes 2025, some even speculated that Alia might be pregnant again. Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, and the couple welcomed the first child, their adorable daughter Raha in the same year. Now, her Cannes appearances have sparked speculations that the power couple might be expecting their second child soon.

Reacting to Alia's pictures from Cannes, one Reddit user wrote, "From certain angles, she looks pregnant", while another added, "Glowing, she is pregnant." On Instagram, one netizen said, "Is she pregnant again? Looks like it, so cute." "It seems like she is pregnant", read another comment. Agreeing with them, another netizen wrote, "Omg, even I had the same thought the instant I saw her first look. Idk why."

In March this year, the National Award-winning actress had revealed that she and Ranbir have a name ready for their second child. Talking to Jay Shetty on his podcast, Alia said, "Ranbir and I were, like eager parents, asking all the family members on our WhatsApp group to give both boys and girls names. So we can zero down on like a girl name and a boy name. So there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and we really liked one boy name."

"We said 'okay, this is a lovely boy name’, which I’m not going to reveal now, and we said 'okay, this name is lovely, now any more girl.' And then my mother-in-law (Neetu Kapoor), Ranbir's mum, suggested 'what about Raha? It’ll go very well with the boy name as well if you ever have a boy. If you have a boy and girl both it will be a really good combination.' Then she suggested a girl and girl combination as well. But Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha, so we had two names, just boy and girl, ready", she added.









Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in the action thriller Alpha. The seventh film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2 is slated to release in cinemas on Christmas 2025. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romance drama Love & War lined up for release on March 20, 2026. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles.

