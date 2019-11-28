Is Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' a remake of a Kannada film? Director-stunt choreographer Ravi Varma feels so

A few days back, Akshay Kumar took to his social media pages and announced his forthcoming film titled Bell Bottom. In the poster, the superstar is suited up in style posing against a vintage car and an aeroplane flying overhead. Akshay posted the first look with a caption stating, "Get ready to go back to the ’80s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January 2021. #RanjitTiwari #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent"

After seeing the poster, many quizzed Akshay on his post whether it's a remake of the Kannada film of the same name or not. The Kannada film which released this year is titled Bell Bottom: Adventures of Detective Divakar and stars Rishab Shetty in the titular role. As per reports in the Times of India, director and stunt choreographer Ravi Varma, who has the rights of the film is planning to take legal action against the makers of the Bollywood film.

Talking about the same, he told the portal, "We haven’t sent any legal notice to anyone yet but there should be no similarities between Kannada and Hindi ‘Bell Bottom'. After acquiring the rights of ‘Bell Bottom’, I gave the movie to several production houses in Mumbai. Nikkhil Advani is also one of them. I feel they have taken the concept and the style from Kannada ‘Bell Bottom’ movie."

Ravi also said, "The title and Akshay Kumar's character in the poster that was released is similar to that of Kannada ‘Bell Bottom’. I have informed the Hindi team about this and they told me Akshay Kumar will discuss the issue with me."

He concluded by saying, "One of our guys has registered the Hindi title but, there is a rumour that he has sold the title, and there is a discussion going on about this. Once we have clarified it with the Hindi team, I will call a press conference and give out the correct information. I am only concerned about our Kannada film, eventually, it is also an Indian film."