Is Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty breaks silence

As fans are getting more and more excited about Ajay Devgn-starrer Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, several reports have started circulating on social media, claiming that the latest installment of the popular comedy franchise is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's iconic film Do Aur Do Paanch. However, Shetty has now cleared the air, stating that these reports are "factually incorrect." In a statement shared by the director's team, they stated that such stories are "misleading" and asked media outlets not to publish "unverified" news about Golmaal 5.

Their statement read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film Do Aur Do Paanch. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information."

"Any news, updates, or clarifications pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives at Universal Communications prior to publication; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest - Team Rohit Shetty Picturez", it concluded.

There had also been recent reports that Akshay Kumar has been cast as the main antagonist in Golmaal 5. Rohit Shetty's recent statement had no mention of Akshay in it. The comedy ensemble franchise Golmaal was started in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Two years later, a sequel was made, Golmaal Returns, followed by Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Golmaal Again in 2017. The series is fronted by Ajay Devgn, and revolves around a group of mischievous, aimless friends, Gopal (Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kemmu) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), who get into absurd, chaotic situations.

