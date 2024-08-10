Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zirak Marker have been friends for a long time and recently, when several pictures of the two from an event went viral on social media, people started speculating that something was brewing between the two.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines for a few months now, thanks to their divorce rumours. Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have neither confirmed nor denied the news of their separation, however, eagle-eyed fans have been finding clues to their theories as to what went wrong between the once-loved Bollywood couple.

If media reports are to be believed, the name of a doctor has now propped up in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce. His name is Zirak Marker and he has been friends with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a long time. Netizens now believe that if Zirak Marker's name had not been linked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then the rumors of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan would never have spread.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zirak Marker have been friends for a long time and recently, when several pictures of the two from an event went viral on social media, people started speculating that something was brewing between the two.

Many people believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zirak Marker's deep friendship may become the reason for the actress's divorce from Abhishek Bachchan.

The rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been around for months but they came to the forefront when the entire Bachchan family came together for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also in attendance but she came alone with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan who was born in November 2011.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..