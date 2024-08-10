Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

8 poorest countries in the world

8 poorest countries in the world

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zirak Marker have been friends for a long time and recently, when several pictures of the two from an event went viral on social media, people started speculating that something was brewing between the two.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 08:39 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines for a few months now, thanks to their divorce rumours. Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have neither confirmed nor denied the news of their separation, however, eagle-eyed fans have been finding clues to their theories as to what went wrong between the once-loved Bollywood couple. 

    If media reports are to be believed, the name of a doctor has now propped up in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce. His name is Zirak Marker and he has been friends with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a long time. Netizens now believe that if Zirak Marker's name had not been linked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then the rumors of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan would never have spread. 

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zirak Marker have been friends for a long time and recently, when several pictures of the two from an event went viral on social media, people started speculating that something was brewing between the two.

    Many people believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zirak Marker's deep friendship may become the reason for the actress's divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. 

    The rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been around for months but they came to the forefront when the entire Bachchan family came together for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. 

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also in attendance but she came alone with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan who was born in November 2011. 

    READ | Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bhavish Aggarwal gets richer by Rs 1752 crore after Ola Electric IPO listing, his net worth increases to…

    Bhavish Aggarwal gets richer by Rs 1752 crore after Ola Electric IPO listing, his net worth increases to…

    Meet man, director of Rs 2,36,000 crore business, his father is...

    Meet man, director of Rs 2,36,000 crore business, his father is...

    Meet Bangladesh superstar Azmeri Haque Badhon, worked with Tabu, now forced to take arms to fight rioters, looters

    Meet Bangladesh superstar Azmeri Haque Badhon, worked with Tabu, now forced to take arms to fight rioters, looters

    Meet woman who left high-paying corporate job, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1 without coaching, she is now posted as...

    Meet woman who left high-paying corporate job, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1 without coaching, she is now posted as...

    Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check state-wise forecast

    Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check state-wise forecast

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

    5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

    Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

    Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

    Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

    Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

    5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

    5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

    PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

    PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement