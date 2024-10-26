Veteran film journalist Ali Peter John, who glimpsed Rajesh Khanna’s career closely, said that after the superstar's marriage to Dimple Kapadia, his career began to weaken. But this did not change the high fees that Rajesh Khanna charged or his attitude.

Rajesh Khanna is often regarded as the 'first superstar of Bollywood' but while his fame in the 1960s and 1970s is often talked about, few people are aware of his downfall as the winds in the industry started to witness a shift. When Rajesh Khanna's films began to flop at the box office, he refused to change with time and soon Amitabh Bachchan entered the arena and captured the attention of the audiences, leaving Rajesh Khanna fuming and insecure.

Veteran film journalist Ali Peter John, who glimpsed Rajesh Khanna’s career closely, said that after the superstar's marriage to Dimple Kapadia, his career began to weaken. But this did not change the high fees that Rajesh Khanna charged or his attitude. Speaking to Rediff, Ali Peter Johan said, "After his marriage to Dimple Kapadia, his career started going downhill, but he did not reduce his price or change his attitude."

Rajesh Khanna's rivalry with Amitabh Bachchan also did not go unnoticed. His unease and insecurity also led him to discourage Jaya Bhaduri, Amitabh Bachchan’s partner at the time, from associating with him. "Kyun tum is aadmi ke saath ghumti ho? Tumhara kuch nahi hoga (Why are you going out with this man. He is not going to amount to much),” Ali Peter John recalled Rajesh Khanna telling Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan).

The strained relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna took a dark turn when, on the sets of Bawarchi, the 'first superstar' belittled Big B and also ignored him. Jaya Bhaduri witnessing Rajesh Khanna's attitude once also predicted his downfall. She told Amitabh Bachchan, "Ek din dekhna yeh kahan hoga aur tum kahan hoge (One day, you will see where he will be and where you will be)."

