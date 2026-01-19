Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor in emotional post: 'I smiled a lot as you were there'

Irrfan Khan, known for his acclaimed performances in films such as Life In A Metro, Piku, and The Lunchbox, died on April 29, 2020, at age 53, in a Mumbai hospital due to complications from a colon infection, following a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer diagnosed in 2018.

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, joined the recent viral '2016' trend, sharing her heartfelt memories of the iconic actor. Known for her profound bond with Irrfan, Sutapa's candid reflections on their shared moments have gained widespread attention, offering a personal glimpse into the life of the couple. Fans also grew emotional as they remembered the late actor.

In her Instagram post, Sutapa shared several unseen pictures of Irrfan, spending time with friends and family. "2016 you were there irrfan!!" she included a text in the video. "2016 !! A lot happened I smiled a lot as you were there with solid permanent pensive look which never made me doubt the in-permanence. I met Tom Hanks, I went for my girls trip to goa. Went for Inferno premiere in Florence. You got NDTV award. We went to the jungles And we produced MADARI. 2026 tall order isn't it?", she added as the caption.

The post quickly struck a chord with fans, who showered it with much warmth. One wrote, "We all witnessed him in reality through his presence on screen through films, interviews or conversations. We all miss him", while another added, "Irrfan Khan sir is not just an actor to us, he is an emotion that will lives on in our hearts forever."

Khan, known for his acclaimed performances in movies such as Life In A Metro, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, Hindi Medium, Piku, and The Lunchbox among others, died on April 29, 2020, at age 53, in a Mumbai hospital due to complications from a colon infection, following a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer diagnosed in 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two children, actor Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027