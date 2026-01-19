FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know

Many feared dead, injured after massive fire at hotel in Central Kabul

Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh removed after techie's death by drowning; SIT formed to probe case

We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy

Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list

This pvt bank loses Rs 22567 crore in one day as shares fall over 2% post Q3 earnings, not Axis, HDFC

Pakistan copies India as PSL adopts IPL's 18-year-old rule, announces major change for 2026 season

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor in emotional post: 'I smiled a lot as you were there'

Delhi’s RK Puram gets Rs 100‑crore facelift: Roads, parks and community spaces set for major upgrade

Why did India warn Poland against Pakistan? Seeks stronger ties amid raging Russia-Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy

We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy

Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list

Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion

This pvt bank loses Rs 22567 crore in one day as shares fall over 2% post Q3 earnings, not Axis, HDFC

This pvt bank loses Rs 22567 crore in one day as shares fall over 2% post Q3 ear

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor in emotional post: 'I smiled a lot as you were there'

Irrfan Khan, known for his acclaimed performances in films such as Life In A Metro, Piku, and The Lunchbox, died on April 29, 2020, at age 53, in a Mumbai hospital due to complications from a colon infection, following a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer diagnosed in 2018.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 06:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor in emotional post: 'I smiled a lot as you were there'
Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, joined the recent viral '2016' trend, sharing her heartfelt memories of the iconic actor. Known for her profound bond with Irrfan, Sutapa's candid reflections on their shared moments have gained widespread attention, offering a personal glimpse into the life of the couple. Fans also grew emotional as they remembered the late actor.

In her Instagram post, Sutapa shared several unseen pictures of Irrfan, spending time with friends and family. "2016 you were there irrfan!!" she included a text in the video. "2016 !! A lot happened I smiled a lot as you were there with solid permanent pensive look which never made me doubt the in-permanence. I met Tom Hanks, I went for my girls trip to goa. Went for Inferno premiere in Florence. You got NDTV award. We went to the jungles And we produced MADARI. 2026 tall order isn't it?", she added as the caption.

The post quickly struck a chord with fans, who showered it with much warmth. One wrote, "We all witnessed him in reality through his presence on screen through films, interviews or conversations. We all miss him", while another added, "Irrfan Khan sir is not just an actor to us, he is an emotion that will lives on in our hearts forever."

Khan, known for his acclaimed performances in movies such as Life In A Metro, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, Hindi Medium, Piku, and The Lunchbox among others, died on April 29, 2020, at age 53, in a Mumbai hospital due to complications from a colon infection, following a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer diagnosed in 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two children, actor Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan. 

READ | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy
We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy
Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list
Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion
This pvt bank loses Rs 22567 crore in one day as shares fall over 2% post Q3 earnings, not Axis, HDFC
This pvt bank loses Rs 22567 crore in one day as shares fall over 2% post Q3 ear
Pakistan copies India as PSL adopts IPL's 18-year-old rule, announces major change for 2026 season
Pakistan copies India as PSL adopts IPL's 18-year-old rule, announces major chan
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor in emotional post: 'I smiled a lot as you were there'
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor in emotional post
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement