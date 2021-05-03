'Couldn't get bed because he was not Chota Rajan': Irrfan's wife Sutapa calls out authorities over ICU crisis in Delhi

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, expressed deep sorrow and shared the death of a relative named Sameer Banerjee who passed away due to COVID-19. The actor mentioned the disarray in the national capital regarding medical facilities and how difficult it is to arrange an ICU bed for critical patients.

Sutapa often takes to her Facebook page to share anecdotes from her personal life. But this time her post was aimed to call out the authorities in the national capital who are unable to provide basic medical facilities to the patients. The post went on to condemn the festivities which were conducted by the government amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Her post read as “#notanobituary #don’tforget I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn't set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India. And we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital.

My gratitude to all the COVID-91 warriors who helped. I will never forget you all, my blessings to you all till I live, I will never forget Sameerda’s smile. I will cherish my adolescent memories with him. I will never forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not Chota Rajan. He was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in Delhi. You don’t forget too that Banerjees, Sheikhs, Das Adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants than Hindu festivals and Muslim festivals. #delhigovt #modi #bettertobeachotarajan #dontforget."

Babil Khan, along with Sutapa is leaving no stone unturned in offering help to people during the COVID-19 crisis.