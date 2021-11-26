Irrfan Khan's son Babil has BEST reaction to netizen asking 'why don't you try joining Bhojpuri films?'

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil has a great sense of humour. It is evident from his amusing reactions to fan's comments on his selfie that the actor dropped on his Instagram account on Thursday. Babil can be seen sitting in a car donning a white cap.

The most striking feature in the photo is Babil's lips and it seems that the actor has intentionally focused on them. He captioned the picture as "When your lips are the elephants in the room xD , @niveaindia where is my lip balm sponsorship".





People were quick to react to his selfie with hilarious comments. Babil took these in the right spirit and gave witty replies. One of his fans wrote "Honth raseeele tere honth raseeeele", referring to the song from Anees Bazmi's superhit comedy 'Welcome'. Babil responded with tears of joy emojis and wrote "dancing with you to that song in my head". Another fan commented "Itne khubsurat nojawan ho, Bhojpuri filmo mein try kyun ni karte (You're such a handsome guy, why don't you try joining Bhojpuri films?)". Babil replied him with a bunch of tears of joy emojis. "Asli lips uncle chips", wrote another to which Babil replied with tears of joy and read hearts emoji adding "Asli Lips Aur Uncle Chips" and "I love you bro".















Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil will soon be making his debut in the Netflix film 'Qala' in which he is paired opposite Triptii Dimri and has also signed his next project with Shoojit Sircar. It is worth noting that Babil was supposed to make his debut in Shoojit's last film 'Sardar Udham' as the younger version of Sardar Udham Singh when Irrfan Khan was attached to the project. But as the 'Piku' actor passed away, Vicky Kaushal replaced him in the freedom fighter's biopic. Vicky played Udham Singh' younger version in the film himself.