Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan hints at film debut, shares throwback photo of dad with Tabu from 'Maqbool'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Thursday night, teased his film debut and posted a note about making his entry in films soon on Instagram. Babil shared the note alongside a throwback photo of Irrfan's earliest and most appreciated film 'Maqbool'.

In the photo, Tabu can be seen standing in a white-coloured salwar suit as a young Irrfan attends to her injured foot, sitting near her.

For the uninformed, 'Maqbool' was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah, alongside Irrfan and Tabu. It was also Vishal's first screen adaptation of a Shakespeare play. Sharing the picture, Babil wrote, "I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I've been busy with, but there's some stuff cookin'."

Babil further added, "Anyway, since I'm obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba's pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here's something for his fans."

Irrfan had died in April last year after a long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen in Homi Adajania's film 'Angrezi Medium' which was released in March, just before the coronavirus lockdown was put into place.

Irrfan's final film 'The Song of Scorpions' is also set to release soon. The upcoming film has been directed by Qissa director Anup Singh.

On the other hand, Babil often shares precious memories of Irrfan on his Instagram account as a treat to the late actor's fans. Recently, Babil had shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Irrfan.

He had written, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like 'mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath'."