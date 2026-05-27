Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan begins shooting for debut Malayalam film Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market: 'Growth comes from stepping into the unknown'

Babil said, "Malayalam cinema has always held a very special place in my heart because of the honesty, sensitivity, and emotional depth with which stories are told. Beginning the shoot for Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market in Siliguri feels incredibly exciting, emotional, and creatively fulfilling for me."

Babil Khan is all set to explore a new cinematic landscape as he commences shooting for his Malayalam film debut, Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Babu Janardhanan, the film marks an exciting milestone in Babil’s filmography. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Athmiya Rajan and Jayashankar among others.

Babil said, "Malayalam cinema has always held a very special place in my heart because of the honesty, sensitivity, and emotional depth with which stories are told. As an actor, I’ve always believed that growth comes from stepping into the unknown and surrendering yourself completely to a new world, new people, and new emotions. Beginning the shoot for Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market in Siliguri feels incredibly exciting, emotional, and creatively fulfilling for me."

He further added, "Working with Babu sir and sharing screen space with such talented actors is going to be a great experience for me. I’ve always wanted to be part of stories that leave a lasting impact and challenge me to evolve not just as an actor, but also as a person. This film gives me exactly that opportunity. Entering Malayalam cinema is not just a new chapter in my career, it’s a journey I genuinely feel grateful and humbled to begin."

With Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market, Babil Khan takes a significant step forward in broadening his artistic horizons and connecting with newer audiences.

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