Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar responds to fan pointing out actor's grave looks like ‘trash dumpster’

On daughter's day, which was celebrated on September 27, Sutapa Sikdar, late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, shared a Facebook post talking about how the 'Hindi Medium' star and she always wanted to have a girl child.

"Me and Irrfan wanted to have a daughter so desperately that on my second delivery my doc could not utter the word son and said instead "congratulations!! healthy child!!". I was disappointed yes I was. That day for us and today I feel sad that a girl child got deprived of Irrfan's parenting of a girl," she wrote.

While the whole emotion behind the post was very touching, one social media user took to the comments section to point out to the film producer about how the 'Piku' actor's grave at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Mumbai, looked like 'trash dumpster'.

The user wrote, “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’, since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it.”

To this, Sutapa replied, "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards.hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely."

The photo the user was talking about was posted by actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, Irrfan's friend, who had recently paid a visit to his grave to pay his tributes to the star.

Chandan, who had shared the picture last week when he visited the late actor's grave, wrote, "It had been four months, I was beating myself for not having visited him. I was avoiding confronting him, however, was remembering him for the last few days. Yesterday, I went to his mazar, there's was silence all around, he was lying there among the plants and trees, his name was Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan."

He continued, "I had taken rajnigandha with me and kept it by his side. I stood there in silence, ould hear the rustle of the trees, I turned around, then paused. Before coming, I took apart of him as blessing with me. Now, I feel a little less burdened. Relieved. Will continue to go, now it is personal . So long sir. Sleep well .... #irrfankhan #farewell (sic)."

Irrfan passed away in April earlier this year, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.