Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar opens up on dealing with late actor's demise, wonders 'what did I do wrong?'

It's been two years since Irrfan Khan left us heartbreaking with his untimely demise. Many of his fans are still dumbfounded over his death. Khan's NSD batchmate and life partner Sutapa Sikdar is also finding it difficult to overcome her permanent loss.

At the age of 53, the Maqbool star passed away due to neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020. He kept his illness hidden for two years and had undergone treatment for the same in the UK. After spending a year in the treatment, Khan was then admitted to a Mumbai hospital. A day later he was scummed to death due to a colon infection.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sutapa opened up on how she's dealing with the void of Irrfan's death. Sikdar said, "When we got to know, there were no symptoms and he was to leave for his shoot. There was slight uneasiness on his stomach, and they got some tests done. They asked for some more tests." She continued, "So it all happened within say 15 days. And in 15 days, we came to know that its advanced stage of neuroendocrine cancer.” Later Sutapa further added that she want to protect herself. "Every night, I still have the whole suitcase, and I can’t let those medical files go. Every night... I would read them again and again, thinking ‘Did I do something wrong?’."

Irrfan and Sutapa got married after dating a decade in February 1995. The duo has two sons Babil and Ayan. Previously, Sutapa posted a throwback picture featuring Babil and Irrfan on a film set. Sharing the candid snap, Sutapa reflected on the father-son bond and how they discussed every aspect of life ."When father and son work on the same film 'on' and 'off` camera - I don't know what they were discussing but it always seemed like a life or death matter (whether it be the difference in the taste of today's nimbu Pani to that of yesterday's or perhaps some actual existential inquiry)," she captioned the post.