Irrfan Khan's son Babil recalls 'devastating' phase of father's death, says 'I locked myself in room for 1.5 months'

Babil Khan-Irrfan Khan

January 7 marks the birth anniversary of the late actor Irrfan Khan. The ace actor left his fans and family shattered after losing his battle with cancer in 2020. Irrfan was battling the deadly disease for two years. He passed away on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai. Today, the Hindi Medium actor would have been 56 years old.

Irrfan's son Babil made his acting debut with the film Qala. His performance as an aspiring singer has impressed the masses and critics. While promoting the film, Babil recounted the loss of his father and how it took him weeks to realise that Irrfan has gone too far, never to return.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil recalled the tragic reality and said that when it happened, on the first day, he didn't believe it. After a week had passed, Babil got hit with the fact that his father won't return. After realising it, he just went into a really bad spiral. "I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months," revealed Babil.

Jr Khan spoke about his father's absence, "Back then he used to shoot so much that he'd be gone for a long shooting schedule. When it just happened, I had somehow convinced myself that he'll come back after the shooting schedule. And then I slowly started realising that this is an indefinite shooting schedule. He's not coming back. I just lost my best friend. It was devastating on a level that I can't really put into words."

On the work front, Babil will next be seen in the Yash Raj Films' web series The Railway Men. Based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, The Railway Men is being directed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail. In the series, Babil will be seen alongside actors Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyenndu Sharma.