Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil recalls 'devastating' phase of father's death, says 'I locked myself in room for 1.5 months'

Babil Khan took months to overcome the loss of losing his best friend. Babil had to realise the hard way that his baba won't come back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Irrfan Khan's son Babil recalls 'devastating' phase of father's death, says 'I locked myself in room for 1.5 months'
Babil Khan-Irrfan Khan

January 7 marks the birth anniversary of the late actor Irrfan Khan. The ace actor left his fans and family shattered after losing his battle with cancer in 2020. Irrfan was battling the deadly disease for two years. He passed away on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai. Today, the Hindi Medium actor would have been 56 years old. 

Irrfan's son Babil made his acting debut with the film Qala. His performance as an aspiring singer has impressed the masses and critics. While promoting the film, Babil recounted the loss of his father and how it took him weeks to realise that Irrfan has gone too far, never to return. 

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil recalled the tragic reality and said that when it happened, on the first day, he didn't believe it. After a week had passed, Babil got hit with the fact that his father won't return. After realising it, he just went into a really bad spiral. "I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months," revealed Babil. 

Jr Khan spoke about his father's absence, "Back then he used to shoot so much that he'd be gone for a long shooting schedule. When it just happened, I had somehow convinced myself that he'll come back after the shooting schedule. And then I slowly started realising that this is an indefinite shooting schedule. He's not coming back. I just lost my best friend. It was devastating on a level that I can't really put into words."

On the work front, Babil will next be seen in the Yash Raj Films' web series The Railway Men. Based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, The Railway Men is being directed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail. In the series, Babil will be seen alongside actors Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyenndu Sharma.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.