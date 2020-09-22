Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shuts down haters who said 'your father would be so ashamed of you'

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil Khan is making the most of Instagram by sharing his thoughts and fond memories of his father. The young one has also treated fans with unseen photos and interesting facts about Irrfan. Now, after sharing his no-filter thoughts on Instagram, many netizens have got into something which they love the most 'trolling'. Babil has been getting messages such as 'oh your father would be so ashamed of you.'

Babil shared a series of photos of Irrfan with a message to his followers by stating, "You know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being. So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you”, Boi or girl shut your mouth."

He added, "I and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on bandwagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you’re an Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and them, we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you, my friend."

Meanwhile, Babil has returned to London and updated the same on his Instagram page.