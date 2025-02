"I've lost too much when it comes to personal relationships and I don’t want you to lose the same way", wrote Babil Khan on his Instagram.

Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, has spoken about the importance of expressing feelings to people one loves before it’s too late and said that he has lost too much when it comes to personal relationships.

Babil took to his Instagram, where he shared some pictures from a photoshoot. In the images, he is seen posing against a gradient blue background dressed in a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirt paired with a draped, pleated pants resembling a modern take on traditional attire.

He then captioned it, "It is not the things that you couldn’t achieve in your life that you will regret, it is the things that you did not say to the ones you wanted by your side, it is the things you CHOSE to not say to the ones you loved." Babil further reflected on personal losses in relationships as he added, "Action trumps thought but only if thought leads to inaction. Take a moment. But take this in. I've lost too much when it comes to personal relationships and I don’t want you to lose the same way. Kiss your loved ones today."

In other news, Babil recently headlined the show for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at India Couture Week. He described the experience as an “honour,” highlighting the significance of being part of such a prestigious show.

Sharing his experience of walking the ramp, Babil said, "Opening the show for them was an honour, especially during such a difficult time for them. Despite their unbearable loss, they remained an inspiration, showing incredible resilience and ensuring the show went on." He stated he feels privileged that they not only trusted him but also every individual involved in making the night memorable.