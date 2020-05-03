Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

Rishi Kapoor

Irrfan Khan

Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan fondly remembers him with black and white photographs from National School of Drama days

Babil fondly remembered Irrfan with rare black-and-white photographs from the late 1980s.


Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan fondly remembers him with black and white photographs from National School of Drama days

, Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Riddhima Kanetkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 3, 2020, 12:37 PM IST

Bollywood lost a true gem on Wednesday as actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Now, a few days after his death, his son Babil Khan took to his Instagram and posted a few pictures of Irrfan from his National School of Drama (NSD). 

Babil fondly remembered Irrfan with rare black-and-white photographs from the late 1980s. In the first picture, the actor is seen wearing large round-rimmed glasses as he lights up a cigarette. The second and third snapshots are of him on the stage, mid-performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Yesterday his wife Sutapa Sikdar also paid tribute to her late husband with a moving note. In her heartwrenching yet hopeful note, Sutapa wrote, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don't already know.

It's unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan's words, “it's magical” whether he is there or not there, and that's what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm that he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learned to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."