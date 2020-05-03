Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan fondly remembers him with black and white photographs from National School of Drama days

Bollywood lost a true gem on Wednesday as actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Now, a few days after his death, his son Babil Khan took to his Instagram and posted a few pictures of Irrfan from his National School of Drama (NSD).

Babil fondly remembered Irrfan with rare black-and-white photographs from the late 1980s. In the first picture, the actor is seen wearing large round-rimmed glasses as he lights up a cigarette. The second and third snapshots are of him on the stage, mid-performance.

Yesterday his wife Sutapa Sikdar also paid tribute to her late husband with a moving note. In her heartwrenching yet hopeful note, Sutapa wrote, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don't already know.

It's unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan's words, “it's magical” whether he is there or not there, and that's what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm that he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learned to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."