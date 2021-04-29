When Irrfan Khan revealed where he would keep his Oscar if he ever won an Academy Award

The late Irrfan Khan was recently honoured at the 93rd Academy Awards during the 'In Memoriam' sequence shown at the awards ceremony. Apart from him, late actors Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, as well as, Indian costume designer Bhanu Athaiya we also remembered for their contribution to cinema.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan had starred in several Hollywood films including Oscar-winning movies such as Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi.

Irrfan made his acting debut with the Oscar-nominated Iranian-Indian drama film 'Salaam Bombay', directed by Ghorban Mohammadpour. Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire won eight out of 10 Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including the Best Picture and Best Director. Life of Pi was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and won four, including Best Director for Ang Lee.

During an interview by Architectural Digest India he was asked if he ever were to win an Oscar, where would he keep the famed golden statuette. Irrfan replied saying, "So many awards mean so little, but that… that is an award that would change everything; it can open up every choice for an actor." "I know I won't keep it in the bathroom... If it were ever to come, it would come with its own place. It would find its own place," he added.

Last year the actor succumbed to a rare form of cancer- neuroendocrine tumour, which attacks different organs of the body. His last film was Angrezi Medium with lead co-actors, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

And now, almost a year after his death, we can witness his acting genes through his son, who is all set to star in Anvitta Dutt's 'Qala', produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz. The film will soon be released on the OTT platform - Netflix.