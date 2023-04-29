Irrfan Khan death anniversary: When Babil recalled his 'baba' smiled and foretold his death

Irrfan Khan-Babil

Irrfan Khan, actor who is known for delivering some of the best works in Bollywood as well as the Hollywood film industry took his last breath on April 29, 2020. The actor was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumor and fought a long battle. The actor’s wife Sutapa revealed how the actor was curious about death and the afterlife and his son Babil revealed that Irrfan foretold his death to him.

In an extremely emotional interview with Film Companion, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa talked about how death had become Irrfan’s playdate and said, ““He was very curious about death since the day we met. He comes from a Muslim family, I come from a Hindu background but I never had a natal chart. It’s all Irrfan; he made my Kundali. His thing for astrology was not to know what will happen to his career but he was curious to know what will happen in the next life. He was immensely curious about it. He messaged Anup in London if he was drawing death towards him. Death had become like his playmate.”

Sutapa recalled that before going to the hospital, Irrfan assured him that everything is fine and said, “He is telling me – ‘nahi theek hai.’ Without any tantrum or anger. His face didn’t reveal any displeasure. I so clearly remember, sitting on the edge of the bed, he had become very weak. I made him wear his trousers, and combed his hair. He sat, held my hand, and got up. We hugged each other. There was not even a second of finality in it. No intuition of him was saying that I will not come back.”

She further added, “For him, I don’t think he thought the time has come. He was reading books and planning films with Babil. He was planning every tree we will plant, which I am doing now. Everything. I don’t know, I sometimes feel I guilty that I had so much faith which I instilled in him that ‘kuch nahi hoga, main sambhal lungi’. He believed in me so much.”

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil also recalled his last moments with his father and said, “I was there in the hospital in the last two days. He was losing consciousness. He just looked at me, smiled, and said, ‘I am going to die.’ And I said, ‘No, you are not.’ He smiled again and went back to sleep. But I really feel like he had surrendered completely. There are no words to achieve that kind of evolution I think.”

Irrfan Khan delivered some of the best works in Indian Cinema like Piku, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Madaari among others. A day before his third death anniversary, director Anup Singh released the long-delayed film of the actor, The Song of Scorpions as a tribute to the late actor.

