Ira Khan wants to date father Aamir Khan's co-star, can you guess who?

Aamir Khan's daughter wishes to date one of his co-stars and no it is not a man

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently expressed her desire to date one of his co-stars. Spending time in quarantine by chatting with her fans, Ira Khan happened to reveal that she would love to go on a date with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' daughter Sanya Malhotra.

Ira started a chat session with her fans on Instagram. "What are you doing this quarantine?," she asked. In turn, a fan replied, "Thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra." Ira was quock to respond to that by writing, "Get in line Sanya Malhotra. Me first."

Take a look:

Sanya Malhotra made her debut with 'Dangal' as Babita Phogat, while Aamir Khan played her father Mahavir Singh Phogat in the movie. Fatima Sana Shaikh was also part of the film. Soon after, while Sanya went on to do 'Badhaai Ho' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Fatima worked in 'Thugs of Hindostan' again with Aamir.

While Aamir will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanya's next film is 'Ludo' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She is also part of Vidya Balan starring 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Pagglait'. On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is also part of 'Ludo', bagged a film opposite Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal called 'Bhoot Police'.