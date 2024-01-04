Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

Ira Khan reacts to Nupur Shikhare donning vest and shorts at their wedding: ‘Goodbye! He’s going to…’

Ira Khan's hilarious reaction to Nupur Shikhare wearing a vest and shorts on their wedding goes viral on social media

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 01:37 PM IST

Ira Khan's reaction to Nupur Shikhare donning vest and shorts at their wedding
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 3. The groom jogged 8 km to the wedding venue in a vest and shorts which invited massive trolling. However, another video of the bride, Ira, reacting to the groom’s outfit is going viral on social media. 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare tied the knot via a registered marriage and after officially becoming Mr and Mrs, Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan came to meet paparazzi and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The videos of their wedding ceremony went viral on social media. Nupur was seen arriving at their wedding donning a vest and shorts, jogging, and playing dhol beats at the entrance. He was even seen with the same look with Ira Khan and their families as they registered their marriage. Now, A video of Ira Khan sending Nupur Shikhare for a shower after signing their marriage papers is going viral on social media.

One of the friends of the couple took to his Instagram and shared the video in which the couple's close family, including Ira's mother Reena Dutta, was seen laughing as her daughter announced on the mic, "He (Nupur) is going to go shower... goodbye (she looked at him and said)." Ira's father, actor Aamir Khan, was also seen with them on stage. Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban for Ira's wedding. Later, while posing for the paparazzi, Nupur Shikhare was seen wearing a blue sherwani to match with Ira Khan who wore a blue velvet blouse along with pink dhoti pants and matching dupatta. 

According to a report in India Today, the couple will reportedly have a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur on January 8. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13 and is expected to be attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

 

