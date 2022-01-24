Ira Khan holds boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as she stuns in his mom's saree - See pics

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, has a lovely relationship with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She always updates her Instagram followers with the most recent photos. She is very active on social media and shares snippets of her daily life. This time, she took the Internet by storm by posting images of herself wearing a stunning saree. She borrowed the saree from boyfriend Nupur's mom. She shared the images with Nupur and his mother, and the three appeared to have a very strong bond.

In the images, Ira was also seen holding Nupur tight. As she shared the photos, Ira wrote, “Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags!”

Previously, Ira posted two photos with a sweet caption that confirmed that she will attack some closets for her Sunday ritual, "Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets that way I don't even need place in my closet for them. This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree."

Taking to Instagram on Monday 10 January, Ira dropped pictures from her Germany visit with her boyfriend and revealed that she has been attempting to lose 20 kgs that she has gained in the last four-five years. She wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self-motivation and self-image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head."