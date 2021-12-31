'Is he your relative': Ira Khan hilariously reacts to Instagram user questioning her relationship with dad Aamir Khan

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, remains active on social media. Recently, she shared Christmas pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and her dad-actor Aamir Khan in two separate posts on her Instagram account.

An Instagram user got surprised seeing Ira's pictures with Aamir and commented on her post, "Why is he so close to you? Is he your relative?" While another user replied to him telling him that Ira is Aamir's daughter. The same user who had made the first comment started trolling and replied, "This Aamir Khan lookalike is her father? He looks like him so much." Another netizens jumped on the comment sections and made funny replies, such as "Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm”. Another user countered him with his reply, "Bhai Google jhoot bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hai jab Google par search karo aur aata kuch aur hai."

Ira took a screenshot of the entire conversation and put it on her Instagram Stories. Her reaction to it was hilarious as she wrote, "This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”





Ira grabbed the headlines earlier this year when she made her relationship with her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official a few days before Valentine's Day 2021 by posting pictures with him. In 2020, Ira had shared a video on World Mental Health day revealing that she has been under depression for four years. Since then, she has been appreciated for starting out conversations on mental health in public domain through her YouTube channel and Instagram account.