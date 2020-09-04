IPS Officer Sameer Wankhede probes Rhea Chakraborty-Showik's drug case; here's all you need to know about him

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from his house in drug conspiracy link. After the angle of drugs came to light while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, IPS officer Sameer Wankhede had begun his investigation.

We at DNA hear that Wankhede, who was earlier in DRI, was specially asked to work closely with NCB, where he was before.

Wankhede has worked on the drug connection in Bollywood and is considered an expert in such cases. IRS Sameer was at Mumbai Airport as a Custom Officer in the first batch of the 2008.

Then he was also sent to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. In the last two years, under the leadership of Sameer Wankhede, drugs worth Rs 17 thousand crore were confiscated.

While working in customs, he did not give custom clearance to many celebrities until they disclosed the goods bought in foreign currency and tax paid.

He has booked more than two thousand celebrities for not filling their tax.

In 2013, Sameer was on duty when he caught singer Mika Singh at a Mumbai airport with a foreign currency.

Wankhede has also raided many Bollywood names including Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, Ram Gopal Varma.

He did not even allow the cricket World Cup trophy made of gold to leave Mumbai airport without paying custom duty. He has also worked in NIA in the past.